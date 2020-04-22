It’s been a tough week for Matthew Pritchard, but a little serendipity and efforts by the emergency service coordinator at the Salvation Army offered a bright spot on Wednesday.

Pritchard’s house burned down a week ago Tuesday. The fire remains under investigation. The blaze started in a camper in his backyard and spread to the house.

Pritchard, who’d lived there 18 years, lost most everything and is now living in his truck.

Because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, places that Pritchard might go to find used clothes and household items are all closed.

He was referred to Shawna Logue at the Salvation Army, who happened to be dealing with her own set of challenges.

Logue had received a call from a former Hutchinson resident who had moved to Phillipsburg but, also because of travel restrictions imposed by the virus outbreak, advised she couldn’t come back to town for many of her belongings.

She had to be out of the apartment at 1616 O’Daniel by April 30, so she just wanted to donate them.

Logue called the Et Cetera Shop and Emmanuel Lutheran Church, places she’d normally take donated items, to learn they were closed because of the outbreak, except by appointment.

So, Logue, along with another volunteer from the church, set up a unique estate sale.

Primarily through Facebook posts, Logue scheduled times in 15-minute intervals where people could come to the house and carry away whatever they wanted for a donation.

Pritchard was among the more than a dozen people who signed up to go through the house and garage, two at a time.

He found a cool clock that was also an indoor/outdoor thermometer, as well as some clothes that looked like they would fit. He didn’t take any of the furniture, Pritchard said, because he has no place to keep it until he finds a new home.

"It helps," Pritchard said. "I got a few things I didn’t have before. I could have taken more if I had a place, but I’ll let other people grab what they needed. I’m not selfish."

A masked Logue and volunteer Kaylie Armstrong escorted people around the property, one working inside and the other outside.

Money raised will go to the Pathways, another program at the Salvation Army Logue helps run that assists with job-readiness education. She sold much of the furniture online in advance of Wednesday’s event, raising more than $250, she said.

Anything not sold will be stored and eventually taken the Et Cetera Shop and Builder’s Bargains, she said.

Besides the thrift store, the church, and a couple of its Circle Leaders, assisting with the effort was Nisly Brothers, which donated a dumpster.

"She was a little bit of a hoarder," Logue noted of the generous resident.