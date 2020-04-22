The Dodge City Catbackers, the Col. Gayle Foster Endowed Scholarship Fund and the K-State Alumni Association presented $800 scholarships to two area students on behalf of Kansas State University.

These scholarships were awarded to Mackenzie Birney, of Bucklin, and Colton Gatton, of Haviland, and are for the 2020-21 school year.

Typically, these scholarships would be awarded during a ceremony at Catbackers’ annual area gathering, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, K-State Athletics and the K-State Alumni Association agreed it would be best to cancel this year’s Catbackers tour in an effort to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

Courtesy of funding provided by local K-State alumni and friends and the Alumni Association programming, the Alumni Association annually awards about $550,000 in student scholarships.

Out of the many K-State alumni and friends, there are about 880 in the Dodge City area.

“We are so pleased to congratulate these outstanding students,” said Amy Button Renz, president and CEO of the K-State Alumni Association. “The Alumni Association board of directors is committed to helping prospective students attend K-State. We greatly appreciate local alumni and friends who have helped make these awards possible through their loyal support.”

The K-State Alumni Association can be reach at 785-532-6260.