On Thursday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed cases of COVID-19 for two employees, one of whom works in a field office in Ford County.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

On Thursday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirmed cases of COVID-19 for two employees, one of whom works in a field office in Ford County.

"One individual works at our Forbes campus in Topeka, and had not been in the office since April 15, and the other is in a field office in Ford County," KDHE communications director Kristi Zears said. "Both offices shut down the afternoon of April 22 out of an abundance of caution to allow for a thorough cleaning of the facilities."

Zears said protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and local health departments were being followed in both cases.

Continuing with increased testing, Ford County COVID-19 cases topped 288 on Thursday.

With KDHE showing 208 cases a day earlier, the increase is one of the most significant recent jumps.

Hospitalizations of cases remain at two, with zero deaths and 535 tests conducted.

Another significant jump occurred in the number of tests. On Wednesday, the number sat at 410 with Wednesday’s test number reaching 535 in Ford County.

In southwest Kansas, several new counties are seeing their first confirmed cases.

Gray, Edwards, Kiowa and Clark counties now show one confirmed case, according to the KDHE, and Haskell County has six.

Seward County has 125 cases, with 225 tests conducted, and Finney County has 87 cases and 261 tests conducted.

Finney County has one confirmed death and five hospitalizations.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.