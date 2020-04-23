The American Legion Eighth District annual convention was held on April 18 and elected new officers for the 2020-21 membership year.

The new officers are: Commander, James Schnellbacher Post #0205, Sublette and Vice Commander Dan Stacy Post #47, Dodge City.

The three committee members are Donna Hernandez, Post #0009, Garden City; John Meyers, Post #0392, Bazine and Tom Howard, Post #0009, Garden City.

The Adjutant is Henk Rijfkogel, Post #0009, Garden City.

The Master at Arms is Larry Hall Post #0205 Sublette.

The Finance Officer is Gary Foos, Post #0392 at Bazine.

Chair members of other programs are yet to be appointed.

"We are here to support and assist our Posts and veterans of the Eighth District and the State of Kansas," Stacy said.