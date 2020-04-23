SunPorch of Dodge City gained a new staff member in veteran health care provider Mary Hallman.

Hallman will use her 27 years of nursing experience to fill SunPorch’s new nurse manager position.

"It is great to be back serving elders," said Hallman. "I am completely in love with the vision and mission here at SunPorch.

"Growing older is a fulfillment of our life’s dreams and our great staff serves elders in an honorable way.

"Our older population needs our assistance now more than ever. It is our responsibility to advocate for elders and their families."

Hallman’s responsibilities fall under assisting with restorative nursing, infection control and quality assurance.

"It is sometimes difficult to put a job description into words," Hallman said. "The bottom line is I am here to support our wonderful nursing staff by providing help with training, and personal and professional growth.

"When our nurses are given the support they deserve, our elders directly benefit. I collaborate with nurses and our progressive administration to provide high-quality care with the personal touch."

Hallman's experience, other than health care, includes work in schools, occupational health, surgery, wound care, correctional nursing, and working with those with mental and physical disabilities.

Originally from Atwood, Hallman and her husband have lived in Dodge City for 25 years and have two children.

Tosha Fields, SunPorch director of nursing services, said she is "very excited that Mary accepted this new position. I have worked with her in the past and know she is detailed-oriented and inquisitive. Mary zeroes in on the ‘why’ aspect pretty quickly."

Fields describes the newly created nurse manager position as a means to allow floor nurses to be more hands-on.

"Mary is my right hand as we introduce staff to even more education and new processes," said Fields. "Our goal is to be the best of the best. Everyone benefits and our elders’ needs are met more expediently.

The staff is welcoming and open to new ideas. We have a lot of exciting changes coming — one step at a time."