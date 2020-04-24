The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced this week of two private businesses in Dodge City that showed a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced this week two private businesses in Dodge City that showed a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

As described by KDHE, a cluster "is two or more confirmed cases associated to one known exposure."

With cluster testing rising, confirmed cases come with it as Ford County cases reached 350 on Friday, topping Sedgwick County's 323 and putting Ford County third highest in the state behind Wyandotte and Johnson County.

Seward County also reached a case of total of 232 with Finney County reaching 107.

Finney County has one death attributed to COVID-19.

"As of this morning, Ford County still has not experienced any evidence of 'community spread,'" Ford County administrator J.D. Gilbert said. "The basic definition of community spread is, 'the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown.'

"At this point, even with identifying more positive cases, each case has been linked to other positive cases whether they be direct contacts or indirect contacts.

"Regardless of how many positive cases Ford County identifies, the process and recommendations to protect yourself and your family are the same.

"Stay home, social distance and wash your hands.”

According to Gilbert, the health department tested about 80 individuals on Thursday and expects the numbers of cases to continue to climb because of the increased rapid testing of individuals.

Gilbert also discussed non-congregate housing and the National Guard presence in Ford County.

"Non-congregate housing is a fancy way of saying 'a place for people to quarantine/isolate away from their families,’ “ he said. “Basically, that means the State of Kansas and the National Guard have been proactive in stationing themselves in areas of the state with identified clusters including southwest Kansas.

"They are also present in Finney and Seward counties. The state and National Guard do bring resources with them that will allow for more testing associated with the identified clusters, assistance with investigations and overall support of our operations.”

Ford County testing reached 789 individuals, according to the KDHE as of Friday, with two hospitalizations and zero deaths.

State death totals have reached 111, with 457 hospitalizations and 20,811 negative tests.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.