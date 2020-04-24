This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to www.dodgeglobe.com/ at https://www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe

As summer approaches, Dodge City Unified School District 443 prepares for the 2020-21 school year while keeping up its students’ at-home education progress as they follow the Continuous Learning guidelines.

According to USD 443, an estimated 95% of the Continuous Learning Packets were picked up by parents and legal guardians, so they are confident that learning is taking place at home.

To monitor progress, district teachers maintain weekly contacts to students’ homes.

“We really wanted these initial contacts to make sure of two things,” said Scott Springston, USD 443 deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “One, we’re checking on the wellbeing of our kids during these stressful and very anxious times. Second, to ask how they’re doing on their daily learning activity.”

Springston said that keeping track of high school students is a little different, since they make use of Google Classroom to turn in their work.

For those without internet, steps had been made to ensure learning with other formats.

According to a survey taken at the beginning of the Continuous Learning program, a third of people told the district they did not have internet, or it was too unreliable.

Subsequently, the Continuous Learning Packets were made available as a hard copy as well as online and can be found at the USD 443 website.

“We wanted to be clear that there was not going to be an equity issue for those that did not have internet access,” Springston said.

For high school students, both core and elective classes that they were enrolled in, including advanced placement classes, are implemented into the three-hour course time recommended by the state.

Dual-credit courses and college prep courses are also managed by the high school as they are made available per college guidelines.

For kindergarten through eighth-grade students, their classes like music or P.E. or “Specials” have been made voluntary extension courses that students can do by choice, if they want to expand their learning.

These extension classes are available upon request, with many parents having already asked for them.

Counselors also have their place in the Continuous Learning regimen, with needs or lessons being added to the at-home curriculum that helps monitor students’ health and well-being as they continue to progress.

USD 443 also makes sure that gifted education students are following through with the program, too, with their packets tailored to students’ Individualized Education Plan (IEP), as managed by their partners with the Southwest Kansas Area Cooperative District 613. Changes are made as needed for special-needs students from all grades, with teachers having access to material that can be made to fit individual needs and students are reached out to by SKACD 613.

The packets’ overall design correlates to the 2019-20 school year by following state curriculum standards, where students are exposed to the critical standards that they would have been exposed to in the classroom.

According to Springston, due to the format and limitations on time, the Continuous Learning program also serves as a “warm up” for what school will present to students in the fall, at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.

At the start of the new school year, students will be subject to a screening tool called Fast Bridge, where their skills for reading and math will be assessed post-packet to better tailor classroom instructions.

"Our students will be fine,“ Springston said. ”We want to let parents know that if their children complete the activities outlined in the Continuous Learning Packet, they will be exposed to concepts needed when they resume face-to-face instruction.

"As our staff prepares for the next school year, we will plan the instruction to pick up students where they are and smoothly transition into the new grade-level content.”

For more information, contact Springston at springston.scott@usd443.org.

