Dodge City resident Subatha Behrens demonstrates what it means to be part of a community by devoting much of her time to making affordable, quality masks for people and businesses.

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

Dodge City resident Subatha Behrens demonstrates what it means to be part of a community by devoting much of her time to making affordable, quality masks for people and businesses.

Over the course of three weeks, Behrens made over 1,200 masks for purchase and has donated about half of what she makes.

Using her own funds, Behrens, with support from her husband, Eric Behrens, began this project as a way to start helping families they knew needed help.

"We made our money off of it, now we just use what money we get from them to buy more material so she can continue," said Eric Behrens. "I could care less if she just gave every single one of them away, that’s just how we are, we know what it’s like to be in the dumps and not have much."

When Subatha Behrens could not find any more material at Walmart, she began buying a lot of her material from Amazon and has even taken to using bed sheets to make her washable masks, to which she even adds washable breathing filters.

"I make about 80 masks a day with no plans to stop," she said.

So far she has charged only $4 a mask, with her reasoning being that she is aware that a lot of people are not working right now and she feels it is wrong to charge them $10 or more for a mask during these times, like she has seen others do.

For orders of 10 masks or fewer, the Behrenses charge $7.50, while for 10 masks or more, they charge $15 for a box.

She has fulfilled many big orders with many being sold and donated to various parts of Wichita and recently a business in California.

"I want people to be able to afford masks, because they need them and to be safe at the same time," she said.

Other than donating to those who have become heavily financially challenged during the COVID-19 crisis, Subatha Behrens has donated to stranded foreign exchange students in Liberal and even a hospital in Oklahoma City, Okla.

She encourages people who have received extra masks from her to donate those as well.

A full-time mother of four children, when she isn’t helping them with schoolwork or spending time with them, most of Subatha Behrens' free time is dedicated to making her masks.

"I’m doing this to just help. This is a time where we all need to help each other," she said.

For more information and for people in need of masks, Subatha Behrens can be reached at subathabehrens@gmail.com or Eric Behrens at behrenseric1926@gmail.com.