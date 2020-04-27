After 57 years, Wayne Venso has learned a lot about life and hair.

The owner of Wayne’s Barber Shop on W. Third Street, just off Meridian, is retiring after six decades as a barber.

Venso started his career in 1963.

"I wanted something that was inside," Venso said. "I didn’t want something that was outside in the weather. I worked for Phillips Industries building windows and cutting down trees for Alliance Service Company. I was building bridges for King Construction. I think everybody needs to do three or four months of that just to find out what life is all about. Being cooped up in a plant, being repetitious, I didn’t like that at all. My uncle told me if you get a job where you do a service for somebody, you always have a job — like a doctor, a plumber, a carpenter, an electrician — any kind of service for somebody, you always have a job. That’s been true until now."

Venso prepared for his profession with nine months of school, followed by 18 months of apprenticeship. He then had to pass a test to be licensed by the state.

"They don’t have to do that any more," Venso said. "Now they just have to finish school and they can open up their own shop and take off. We had to work for a master barber when we first got out of school. That was 18 months. Then we had to take a state board exam to get our master’s license. You’re known as an apprentice from the time you got out of school until you took the master’s test.

"A lot of changes. There were no women going to barber college back when I went. Now there are women going to barber college. Most of that is because there are no benefits — you don’t get paid vacation, sick leave, retirement. So the guys were going to factories where they got that. That’s why we’re getting more women in that."

Venso apprenticed under Gary Stucky at Stucky’s Barber Shop, which was in the 200 block of N. Main, across the street from Petersen Funeral Home. Venso spent four years at Stucky’s.

He started at his current location in 1971.

"I had a chance to buy the North Dillons barber shop (which was then on the 300 block of N. Main, where the Dollar General currently operates), so I went and bought that," Venso said. "Then Dillons called us one day and told us they wanted to remodel the store and they wanted us out of the location we were in. … Then I went out to Meridian, when they told us we had to leave. There was a beauty shop, a barber shop, a dentist’s office and a real estate office — Dick Alumbaugh, Dr. (Pryce) Hurley and myself. It was a brand new building. I have been there until the other day. I shut her down April 15."

Venso said there have been a lot of changes in popular hair styles in his years of practice, but it has come full circle.

"When I started out, it was all flat tops and crew cuts," he said. "Then the Beatles went and landed. That’s when we lost a lot of our barbers in town. We had 27 barbers cutting hair and everybody had somebody working with them, and when the long hair came in, we all didn’t know how to cut the long hair. They started going to beauty shops to get their hair cuts. We had to go back to school for a refresher course to learn how to do hair styling and learn how to cut the longer hair. I’ve seen Bojax, the Beatles, the Ronald Reagan haircuts. Now we’ve done a complete circle. We’re back to the real short hair, skin on the sides. That’s the big change."

He said his most unusual request from a customer came on a dare.

"I had some kids that wanted their hair shaved," Venso said. "They made a bet. They dared the other one to do it. Once we started with one, the other two did it. They didn’t think all three would do it. That was the most fun we had there. That was pretty interesting. They were all three buddies."

Venso likened his job to being a bartender.

"I was close to a lot of my customers," he said. "They were like family. It was a wonderful life. Everything I own and have, I owe to my customers. I wish any barber who comes into town would have the same experience. You can learn a lot if you just listen. It’s just like a bartender. You hear everything — the good, bad and the ugly. Being a barber, you have to listen."

Venso said he will miss his friends.

"I enjoyed my Saturday mornings the best," Venso said. "I had a group of at least nine guys that came in every Saturday morning. We had breakfast together. We had pizza from Casey’s. We had doughnuts from both doughnut shops. We’d come in have a doughnuts or eat pizza and talk for about an hour and a half. They’d come in at about 5:30 (a.m.) and be done by 7:30.

"They were from all walks of life — the old and the young. Henry Neufeld was my oldest guy. Justin Mosiman was the youngest one I had — Jim Mosiman, Vince Cofer, John Marshall, Larry Becker, Bret Thomas, Lon Jackson, Greg Hinz, and I hope I’m not leaving anybody out. We had a wide variety of ages. Everybody came from a different type of background. There were a lot of stories. We even cried a lot. When Jim Mosiman lost his granddaughter, it was a pretty tough Saturday. We were all pretty tight."

Venso said he’d take up a whole newspaper if he named all his friends and customers.

"I have a wonderful wife who has put up with me," Venso said. "Getting up at 4:30 in the morning and being at work at 6 o’clock and quitting at six — 12 hours a day, most wives wouldn’t appreciate that. She put up with all the stories I had at work and all my friends. I was lucky to have my wife and all my kids. I thank God for all he’s done for me."

Venso said he’d like to travel a little more in retirement.

"I’d like to spend more than three days in Colorado," he said. "I always would spend three days in Colorado every year. I never got to stay more than three days. I always had to be back to work. Now I don’t have to be back to work. It would be nice to spend four days out there. It’ll be nice to be home and work in the yard. We’ve been home together four weeks and haven’t had a fight. That’s amazing. That’s a good sign retirement going to work. Most people who retire can’t stand to be at home. I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve been blessed many, many times."