Jose I. Diaz, 27, was arrested April 25 and charged with six felonies after an alleged incident that occurred April 23.

According to the complaint filed in Ford County District Court, Diaz has been charged with rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery and criminal threat.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, the charge of rape is a severity level 1 person felony, with a possible penalty between 147 months and 653 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $500,000 in fines.

The charge of aggravated kidnapping is a severity level 1 person felony, with a possible penalty between 147 months and 653 months in the KDOC and up to $500,000 in fines.

The charge of aggravated criminal sodomy is a severity level 1 person felony, with a possible penalty between 147 months and 653 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $500,000 in fines.

The charge of aggravated battery is a severity level 4 person felony, with a possible penalty between 38 months and 172 months in KDOC and up to $300,000 in fines.

The charge of aggravated domestic battery is a severity level 7 person felony, with a possible penalty between 11 months and 34 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines and the charge of criminal threat is a severity level 9 person felony with a possible penalty between five month and 17 months in KDOC and up to $100,000 in fines.

