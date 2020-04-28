Prime Time Grille is teaming up with Ottawa native Travis Marvin for a car concert.

Marvin, a country music artist, will set up in the Prime Time Grille parking lot 6 p.m. Thursday for a live music show. A special menu will be available from Prime Time Grille. Carhops will be available to take food orders.

Cars will be parked every other space to adhere to social distancing guidelines, so space will be limited.

“April was a rough month, we’re sending it out with a bang,” Shelly Frank, Prime Time Grill owner, said.