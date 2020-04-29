The number of Ford County COVID-19 cases is high, and late afternoon, Kansas Department of Health and Environment secretary Dr. Lee Norman confirmed Ford County’s first death of COVID-19.

Norman stated during Governor Laura Kelly’s press conference of the death of a retired individual.

On Wednesday, Ford County reached 600 confirmed cases with five hospitalizations, four of which needed ICU admissions and two mechanical ventilation, one discharged so far.

With new data and new reports ever evolving, a high recovery rate also has been reported by Ford County.

"From the beginning we have stated that people are recovering at home and that is still the case for the most part," Ford County administrator J.D. Gilbert said. "We don't have exact numbers because cases are changing every day and the nature of public health is fluid, but we are seeing at least a 90% recovery rate.

"Although we are seeing a very high rate of recovery, we are still seeing many cases that are asymptomatic.

"Please stay home, social distance and wash your hands. That is the best way to protect yourself and your family."

As high testing continues to scale up the case confirmations, for patients tested positive, the road to recovery continues with their primary care physician.

"They are reevaluated by their medical provider and then go from there," Gilbert said of patients recovering from COVID-19.

There have been 1,454 tests conducted in Ford County with 854 negative results, giving a testing rate of 43.25 per 1,000 people, according to KDHE, and a confirmed case rate of 17.85 per 1,000 people.

For the state, the number of confirmed cases reached 3,738 Wednesday, with 515 hospitalizations, 125 deaths and 25,720 negative tests.

