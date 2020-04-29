The McDonald's restaurant located at 703 W. Wyatt Earp in Dodge City will resume operations Thursday.

According to McDonald's public relations manager Christopher Stanley, starting Thursday, the restaurant will be open for drive-thru, delivery and takeout but no in-restaurant dining.

“There is no date yet on when in-restaurant dining will resume,” Stanley said.

The restaurant will operate under limited hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Last week the restaurant temporarily closed its doors when, according to owner/operator Jamie Kuehl, two employees were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

McDonald's will continue to conduct daily wellness checks with all employees, continue deep cleanings, provide masks and gloves to all employees and adhere to social distancing guidelines and enhanced hygiene procedures.

According to Stanley, McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety measures to ensure the well-being of its employees and is continuing to explore additional safety steps in accordance with guidance issued by local and national health authorities including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

