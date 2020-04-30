Mark Steffen announced in a news release Thursday that he has filed as a Republican candidate for the Kansas State Senate in District 34.

A practicing physician, Steffen, who resides northeast of Hutchinson, is a board-certified anesthesiologist who has practiced in the area since 1997. Steffen bought his first farm in Rice County in 1983 and now actively farms and ranches 3,500 acres in Kingman, Reno and Rice Counties. He also owns and manages several oil and gas investment businesses, including Steffen Resource Development, LLC, a KCC-licensed oil and gas operating company.

"For me it is the right time to serve. President Trump has inspired a lot of individuals, including myself, to quit complaining and get involved. We have seen how career politicians cannot provide the leadership our District and State deserves. The chaos brought on by COVID-19 is going to require a particular skill set to get to the other side. My science and business background will be much needed in the Senate next session to ensure both public health safety and economic success," Steffen said in the release.

Kansas State Senate District 34 encompasses all of Reno County and the northern half of Kingman County.

The seat is currently held by Sen. Ed Berger, who is running for re-election.

The Republican Primary will take place on Aug. 4.

In the release, Steffen writes that if elected, he would likely be the only practicing physician in the Senate next year in a time when health care issues are at the forefront of public debate.

"I'm a conservative outsider who is tired of higher taxes and a government that gets in the way of everyday solutions. As a Doctor, I understand the concerns which exist regarding COVID-19 however, I believe it is imperative that we get our economy going and safely get people back to work," Steffen said in the press release.

Steffen and his wife of 34 years, Deanna, have two children. Collen is a recent Law School graduate practicing in Oklahoma City. Jessica graduates from Yale University in May. They both graduated from Buhler High School.