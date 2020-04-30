Dustin Lee Kreger, 20, was arrested April 28 and charged with two counts of rape and one count of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14 years of age and one count of aggravated intimidation of a victim.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, the two rape counts are off-grid person felonies punishable by a life sentence and up to $500,000 in fines.

Aggravated intimidation of a victim is a severity level 6 person felony with a possible punishment of between 17 months and 46 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and up to $300,000 in fines.

According to the complaint filed in Ford County District Court, Kreger allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with a child under 14 years old on March 13 and again sometime between April 1 and April 26.

Kreger also allegedly engaged in lewd fondling or touching of a child under 14 sometime between April 1 and April 26, which also led to the alleged aggravated intimidation of victim charge when Kreger allegedly attempted to prevent the victim from making a report to a law enforcement officer.

The complaint was filed April 27 in Ford County District Court.

