In accordance with guidelines set forth by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Thursday phasing in the easing of restrictions over the coming weeks regarding the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, Dodge City Raceway Park is tentatively set to resume operations in mid-May.

The track has set Saturday, May 16, as an Open Practice session on both the 3/8-mile DCRP clay oval as well as the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

“We look forward to resuming activities at Dodge City Raceway Park,” track manager and promoter Tommie Estes, Jr. said.“We will continue to be in constant communication with local and state authorities to ensure that we reopen the facility in a manner that is safe for each of our fans, race teams and employees.”

The first racing action will follow on Friday, May 22, with the NOW600 Brandon Barbo Classic atop the Little DCRP clay oval featuring the Micro Sprint divisions of Winged “A” Class, Non-Wing “A” Class and Restricted “A” Class.

The 3/8-mile DCRP track will see its first official action on Saturday, June 6, with the United Rebel Sprint Series taking on the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars along with a full slate of championship chase action including IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

The track’s marquee event, the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals along with the Modified Stampede, has been shifted from the originally scheduled dates of June 18-20 to August 20-22.

Additionally, the Hobby Stock Roundup originally set for May 16 will now take place on June 20 with an added date for Karts and Micros on the Little DCRP track on Sunday, June 21.

Pending any further developments, the balance of the 2020 schedule at Dodge City Raceway Park as well as Little DCRP is as follows:

May 16 – Open practice (both DCRP and Little DCRP)

May 22 – NOW600 Brandon Barbo Classic at Little DCRP (Winged “A” Class, Non-Wing “A” Class, Restricted “A” Class)

June 6 - Season Opener (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

June 7 – Little DCRP Round One

June 20 – Hobby Stock Roundup – Armed Forces Night ($750-to-win and $75-to-start for IMCA Hobby Stocks along with DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars)

June 21 – Little DCRP Round Two

July 18 – Second Annual Stock Car Shootout ($1,000-to-win and $150-to-start for IMCA Stock Cars along with DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

July 19 – Little DCRP Round Three

July 24 – Driver & Fan Appreciation Night (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

July 26 – Little DCRP Round Four

August 8 – Championship Chase Action (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

August 9 – Little DCRP Round Five

August 15 – Seventh Annual Sport Modified Mayhem North/South Duel ($1,500-to-win, $150-to-start IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

August 16 – Little DCRP Round Six

August 20 – DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals (DCRP/URSS/SSO) plus IMCA Modified practice & KARS

August 21 – DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals (DCRP/URSS/SSO) plus Eighth Annual Modified Stampede heats and qualifiers & KARS

August 22 – DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals (DCRP/URSS/SSO) plus Eighth Annual Modified Stampede ($2,500-to-win, $300-to-start) & KARS

September 19 – Eighth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

September 20 – Little DCRP Round Seven

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south.

For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.