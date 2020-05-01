Ford County had its second confirmed COVID-19 death on Friday, according to Ford County physicians adviser Dr. R.C. Trotter.

The latest death comes two days after the confirmation of the first confirmed death by Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Lee Norman.

On Friday, KDHE showed Ford County reached 702 COVID-19 cases, as well as seven hospitalizations.

Among the hospitalizations, six were admitted to the ICU, three required mechanical ventilation and two patients have been discharged.

The case rate showed 20.88 per 1,000 people, with 42.1% testing positive.

There have been 1,669 tests conducted with 967 negative results for a testing rate of 49.64 per 1,000 people.

For the state, the number of cases reached 4,449, with 534 hospitalizations and 130 deaths, as well as 28,585 negative tests.

Statewide, a total of 33,034 people have been tested, at a rate of 11.34 per 1,000 people and 13.5% testing positive.

As phase one of opening the state economy begins Monday, Trotter said citizens still need to remain vigilant in not spreading the virus.

"Try Zoom or FaceTime to meet with relatives that are considered high risk," Trotter said. "We are gonna loosen but don't you loosen, still wear a mask if high risk, stay away from relatives if high risk.

"I know it's hard, but it is to better protect everyone."

