Salina Area Chamber of Commerce and Messenger Total Promotions announced Friday a T-shirt fundraiser through www.Think67401.com.

The T-shirt design is an exclusive item through the website with the 67401 Mural artwork and the messages "Think Salina First" and #salinastrong. The shirts will cost $25 for standard sizes, plus optional shipping.

For every shirt purchase beginning Friday, patrons will receive a $10 Smoky Hill Silver Gift Certificate, which is accepted at many Salina businesses associated with the chamber. The gift certificate bonus will end at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 31.

"The Chamber wanted to encourage people buying shirts to spend dollars in the local economy at member businesses of their choice," said president and CEO Eric L. Brown in a release. "Smoky Hill Silver is a great way to do just that. It’s a way for the chamber to give local businesses a boost during a tough time while providing a unifying message of pride in our community."

Salina Area Chamber of Commerce wanted to put the 67401 mural on the shirts, which began as a project with the 2016 Leadership Salina class. It was an effort to develop something to support local businesses.

The mural was installed in the 100 block of N. Santa Fe as a part of Salina’s Downtown Streetscape project. Once the mural was up, the group contacted local artist Julie Cates for the design, and to include it on the exclusive T-shirts.

"Merchandising has been part of the plan for some time, and through a partnership with Messenger Total Promotions, we are ready to move forward," Brown said.

Patrons can have a choice of the T-shirts being shipped to them or picking them up at certain times. More details are available online at www.think67401.com.