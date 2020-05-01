Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Sunflower Community Garden still has plots available for Dodge City gardeners.

These plots can be found at two locations, one on W. Division Street and another at Dodge City Community College.

“The city kindly does not charge for water and the lot rentals are very reasonable,” said Ann Torrey, owner and operator of Nature’s Corner.

The W. Division Street location has 60 plots on 13,000 square feet of land. The second location at DCCC has 60 plots on 40,00 square feet of land.

The W. Division plots are 15 feet by 15 feet and rentals start at $10. The DCCC plots present more variety, with measurements from 12 feet by 20 feet, 15 feet by 20 feet, 20 feet by 20 feet, up to 20 feet by 40 feet, at adjustable prices starting from $15 to $25.

Plans at both locations follow all season.

For those concerned about social distancing procedures, plots are separated from each other with plenty of distance between plots, Torrey said.

First-time gardeners are charged a same-price deposit fee as the plot they purchase.

Torrey said this is a contingency for if someone were to abandon their plot, as the money to have it redone will be available from the deposit.

While new gardeners are encouraged to do research before they start growing, Sunflower Community Garden board members will be available to help get people started.

Gardeners’ individual plots are exclusive to them and they are responsible for growing and harvesting their own produce.

For more information on how to become a member of the Sunflower Community Garden and get started, Torrey can be reached at 620-225-5639.