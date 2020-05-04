A thunderstorm bringing 70 mph downburst winds swept through the Topeka area shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, downing numerous trees and limbs while cutting off electrical power to more than 7,000 homes and businesses. No serious injuries were reported.

The wind destroyed several trees on Joe and Jane Hennes’ property at 7721 S.W. 10th, snapping off one mature cedar at the base in front of the house while breaking a nearby cedar in half.

"It was unbelievable," Joe Hennes said.

"It really was crazy, how quick it came up," said Jolleen Thorpe, who lives nearby at 7640 S.W. 10th.

The high winds didn’t last for more than 30 to 45 seconds, Joe Hennes said.

The storm left more than 7,000 Topeka homes and businesses without electrical power, according to Evergy. By 4 p.m., power had been restored to all but about 2,348 of those.

The Kansas Department of Transportation reported on Facebook that downed power lines and a semi-truck rollover resulting from the storm forced it to close Interstate 70 from mile marker 315, about 50 miles west of Topeka, to mile marker 328, about 63 miles west of Topeka.

Detours were being provided. That stretch of highway was expected to reopen Monday during the late afternoon or early evening.

The storm entered Shawnee County from the west about 9:05 a.m. Monday, causing a tree to fall on a house near S.W. 17th and Urish Road, said Sarah Teefey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Topeka.

Joe Hennes, who lives about 2 miles northeast of S.W. 17th and Urish, said, "I looked out a window and I said, ’What in the world is going on?’ It was just crazy, the way the wind was blowing."

Meanwhile, big hail stones were falling, he said.

"If it had been a tornado, I probably wouldn’t have made it to the basement," he said.

The wind also toppled a semitrailer on US-24 highway near Silver Lake. The driver wasn’t hurt.

The storm passed through Topeka, with the weather service recording 70 mph winds at 9:23 a.m. at its office near Philip Billard Municipal Airport, Teefey said.

The weather service recorded 1.92 inches of rain at that office between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.

Acting Shawnee County emergency management director Errin Mahan told county commissioners at their meeting at about 9:30 a.m. Monday that officials were looking into whether that morning’s winds might have involved a microburst.

A microburst is a strong, ground-level wind system that comes from above and blows radially in straight lines in all directions for a relatively short distance after reaching ground level.

But Teefey said the weather service classified the storm as instead involving downburst winds, which cover a larger area.

A second storm, which also brought high winds, then passed through Topeka’s west side about 10:20 a.m. Monday, Teefey said.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher said late Monday morning that a stretch of US-24 highway near Perry had become impassable because of flooding.

The Capital-Journal would like to see your storm photos. If you have seen or experienced damage, please email us at news@cjonline.com.