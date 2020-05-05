In the ever changing environment of the current COVID-19 coronavirus culture, Dodge City Raceway Park has shifted its open practice to a tentative date of Saturday, May 23, rather than the previously scheduled date of May 16.

Additionally, with the May 23-24 NOW600 and POWRi Midget events at Garden City canceled, the NOW600 Micro Sprint Brandon Barbo Classic set for Friday, May 22, atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval has been canceled as well.

Following the tentative practice session set for May 23, pending further developments, Dodge City Raceway Park will now kick off the season with a URSS vs. DCRP Sprint Car showdown along with a full slate of championship chase action including IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks on Saturday, June 6.

In an additional schedule adjustment, the seventh annual Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel will now take place in conjunction with the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals from Aug. 20-22.

The Thursday portion of the event will serve as a practice night for the IMCA Modifieds with heats and qualifiers on Friday and then the $1,500-to-win main event on Saturday.

Sprint Cars will be in action during all three nights of the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals with a $3,000 winner’s share up for grabs in the Aug. 22 event championship feature.

Originally slated to run in conjunction with the DCRP Sprint Car Nationals, the eighth annual Modified Stampede has been shifted off the Aug. 20-22 date because of scheduling conflicts.

The track is searching for an alternative date for the event.

The Aug. 15 event that was the originally scheduled IMCA Sport Modified Mayhem event will now serve as a Prelude to Mayhem with the IMCA Sport Modifieds accompanied by IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Dodge City Raceway Park officials along with city, county and state officials will continue to monitor current developments and make any adjustments if necessary.

The balance of the 2020 schedule at Dodge City Raceway Park, as well as Little DCRP, is as follows.

May 23: Open practice (both DCRP and Little DCRP)

June 6: Season Opener (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

June 7: Little DCRP Round One

June 20: Hobby Stock Roundup – Armed Forces Night ($750-to-win and $75-to-start for IMCA Hobby Stocks along with DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars)

June 21: Little DCRP Round Two

July 18: Second Annual Stock Car Shootout ($1,000-to-win and $150-to-start for IMCA Stock Cars along with DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

July 19: Little DCRP Round Three

July 24: Driver & Fan Appreciation Night (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

July 26: Little DCRP Round Four

Aug. 8: Championship Chase Action (DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

Aug. 9: Little DCRP Round Five

Aug. 15: Prelude to Mayhem (IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

Aug. 16: Little DCRP Round Six

Aug. 20: DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals (DCRP/URSS) plus IMCA Sport Modified practice & KARS

Aug. 21: DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals (DCRP/URSS) plus Seventh Annual Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel heats and qualifiers & KARS

Aug. 22: DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals (DCRP/URSS) plus Seventh Annual Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel ($1,500-to-win, $150-to-start) & KARS

Sept. 19: Eighth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship (DCRP vs. URSS Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks)

Sept. 20: Little DCRP Round Seven

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.