MATCH DAY ON MAIN

For those looking to get out of the house and celebrate the community spirit of the day, Match Day on Main offers donors the chance to make in-person check donations while dragging Hutchinson’s Main Street. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 5, donors can deliver their checks from the safety of their vehicles at a drop-off in the DCI parking lot, between Second and Third avenues on the west side of Main Street. Vehicles should enter the parking lot’s Main Street entrance.

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday, donors dropping off checks will receive a $2 coupon good toward a purchase at Anchor Away, Anchor Inn, Anchor Grill, Mi Tierra or Taco Hut. Coupons are limited and will be issued first-come, first-served while supply lasts.

Checks must be made payable to Hutchinson Community Foundation and be accompanied by a Giving Form, which can be downloaded ahead of time at hutchcf.org or can be filled out at the drop-off.

Checks are also being accepted by mail through May 6 at P.O. Box 298, Hutchinson, KS 67504.

Also, an online giving portal will accept donations from midnight until 11:59 p.m. May 5 at ihearthutch.org.