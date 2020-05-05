On Thursday, May 7, the public is invited to participate in the National Day of Prayer event at the First Baptist Church parking lot at 6 p.m.

Chairs will be set up in the parking lot and organizers are encouraging guests to social distance during the service.

Various faith and community leaders will be praying for the seven centers of influence in our nation that includes the military, businesses, family, church, education, media, and government.

“We will have a sound system set up so everyone in the parking lot will be able to listen. If guests don’t feel comfortable exiting their vehicles, they should be able to hear from their cars,” said organizer, Laura Tawater.

According to NationalDayofPrayer.org, this event “is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

“Like Thanksgiving or Christmas, this day has become a national observance placed on all Hallmark calendars and observed annually across the nation and in Washington, D.C. Every year, local, state, and federal observances were held from sunrise in Maine to sunset in Hawaii, uniting Americans from all socio-economic, political and ethnic backgrounds in prayer for our nation.”

Tawater said that they had to wait and plan this event at the last minute as they were waiting on the governor’s gathering guidelines and rules.

“If we can keep everyone at least six-feet apart at this prayer service, then will be compliant with the governor’s orders. We want people to feel safe in attending this important event on Thursday.”

Everyone that is able to attend will receive a National Day of Prayer Guide to follow along during the service and to take home.

Dodge City First Baptist Church is located at 1310 N. 2nd Ave.