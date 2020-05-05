Strong winds left behind damage Monday morning as a storm passed through southern Leavenworth County, a local emergency management official said.

The storm damaged trees and knocked down power lines.

“The city of Linwood lost power,” said Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

At 9:39 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Leavenworth County and portions of Wyandotte and Johnson counties.

Buchanan said the storm seemed to produce strong winds along the Kansas 32 Highway corridor between 222nd and 206th streets in southern Leavenworth County.

Buchanan said a barn that survived a tornado a year ago was destroyed by Monday’s storm.

Buchanan said weather spotters estimated the storm was producing winds of up to 50 mph as it passed through southern Leavenworth County.

She said a 64 mph wind was reported at the Lawrence Municipal Airport in neighboring Douglas County before the storm passed into Leavenworth County.

There were reports of pea-size hail in Leavenworth County. Buchanan said areas of the county saw between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain.

