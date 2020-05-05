“Sandwiches are beautiful, sandwiches are fine; I like sandwiches, I eat them all the time; I eat them for my breakfast and I eat them for my lunch; if I had a hundred sandwiches I’d eat them all at once!”

Unfortunately (or fortunately), you can’t hear me sing this masterpiece of a ditty. It’s so catchy it’s all I can do to keep myself from belting it out every single time the topic of sandwiches comes up. It’s probably good I don’t work at Subway or something.

Technically, however, that’s not how I feel about sandwiches. Most of the time, I would actually rather sing about them than eat them — if they’re “normal” sandwiches, at least. If they’re panini-ed or grilled, stuffed with a bunch of unusual or seemingly disparate ingredients, or filled to the brim with cheese, that’s a different story. But if it’s just cold-cuts and regular bread, meh.

I’m probably just too picky and high-maintenance in this regard. Part of my lack of excitement is because we ate a whole lot of sandwiches growing up, but I really can’t complain much now that you know it was always on homemade bread. Another part of it is that I worked slicing meat and cheese at a little bulk food store in Ohio for two summers, and I’m guessing this is where the phrase “familiarity breeds contempt” came from. Let’s just say, the roast beef got a little too friendly sometimes.

Cold meat-and-cheese sandwiches hold almost no appeal for me. If you had me over for a sandwich, I would definitely eat one, but I just can’t think of many situations where I would choose to fix one on my own if there were anything else to eat.

My husband’s stance on sandwiches, on the contrary, is in stark contrast to mine. Though he also grew up eating a lot of sandwiches, he would still be entirely content to eat them every day — as long as they aren’t weird like the ones I could be enticed into. This is actually super handy and I am so pleased; literally the day I’m writing this, I left for work and said hey, there aren’t many easy leftovers so probably just eat a sandwich for lunch. And then we were both happy.

Farming definitely lends itself to sandwich-eating. They’re quick to make, easy to leave in the fridge to grab later, and perfect to run out to the field on a busy day. Since Brian’s whims aren’t as capricious as mine, I know exactly how to make exactly what he wants: soft bread (preferably my honey-oat), mayo on both slices and mustard on one, any kind of ham, hot-pepper cheese, and some spinach leaves or diced red onion if we’re feeling real fancy. The only question I have to ask is how many he wants.

All that to say, there is one type of sandwich that we both whole-heartedly agree on: chicken salad sandwiches. Actually, as much as I disparaged sandwiches earlier, I like chicken salad so disparately much that it’s usually what I make for my birthday. It’s the food of picnics, which makes it even more superior.

May first was last week, and we always have a picnic on May Day. Of course I forgot to write about it until after it happened, but to be fair, it’s so hard to keep track of what day it is right now anyway that we can just pretend it’s May Day again. Plus, picnics are appropriate no matter the calendar day, so make chicken salad sandwiches whenever you can.

Maybe I should just modify the song. “Chicken salad sandwiches are beautiful, chicken salad sandwiches are fine….”

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com

Cilantro-Mustard Chicken Salad Sandwiches

While I’ll gleefully bite into any chicken salad, I do have a style I normally make. This isn’t it. But it was super good for a change! Brian and I both love the sharp acidity of mustard, and the sweet apple and creamy yogurt balanced the flavors nicely. I have volunteer cilantro that has vigorously sprouted from last year, and it was nice to use it in a non-Mexican-food way.

Prep tips: I always use home-canned chicken here, but regular canned, shredded rotisserie, or even leftover chicken will all work great. You’ll see I have lots of ranges of amounts here...because as per usual, this is all to your taste. Don’t ignore this recipe if you hate cilantro; just replace it with an herb you like, such as rosemary, chives, or dill.

about 2 cups cooked, shredded chicken

2-4 tablespoons yellow mustard

¼-½ cups thick plain yogurt and/or mayo

1 apple, diced (preferably golden delicious)

2-3 celery ribs, diced [confession: I always want my chicken salad to have celery, I didn’t have any, so I chopped a handful of thick homegrown spinach stems and leaves instead!]

a handful of fresh cilantro, chopped fine

salt and pepper to taste

Stir all ingredients together. Taste. Spoon liberally onto your sandwich bread of choice. Take outside and eat.