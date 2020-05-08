U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, Gov. Laura Kelly point to Eisenhower's leadership in the fight to preserve the free world as they find themselves in combat with a deadly pathogen

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

TOPEKA — Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower 75 years ago delivered the news to the world that the enemy in Europe had been "utterly destroyed."

A Nazi general, faced with obvious defeat and the suicide of Adolph Hitler, had signed the unconditional surrender. Fighting ceased on May 8, 1945.

"The deliberate design of brutal, worldwide rape that the German nation eagerly absorbed from the diseased brain of Hitler has met the fate decreed for it by outraged justice," Eisenhower said in his victory speech. "The self-styled super-race that six years ago set out on a career of pillage is now grovelling amongst the ruins of its own shattered cities as it fearfully hopes for a better fate than it inflicted upon its own helpless victims."

The Kansas native and future U.S. president celebrated "the devoted efforts of thousands laboring in the services of supply," and heroic soldiers for their "record of gallantry, loyalty, devotion to duty and patient endurance that will warm our hearts for as long as those qualities excite our admiration."

Eisenhower's leadership in the fight to preserve the free world serves as inspiration to political leaders today who find themselves in combat with a deadly pathogen that killed thousands, sickened countless others, severely damaged the economy and disrupted daily lives as it quickly swept the globe.

U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts, who was 9 when victory in Europe was announced, recalls with fondness the scenes of people dancing, hugging and kissing in the streets, smothered in confetti, from Eisenhower’s small hometown of Abilene to Paris and London. The streets where people celebrated so many years ago are cavernous today.

This anniversary of V-E Day is a bittersweet moment for Roberts. For years, he worked to install a memorial to Eisenhower two blocks from the nation’s Capitol. The unveiling, which was planned for Friday, has been delayed until September in hopes the need for social distancing will be relaxed by then.

The coronavirus also has shuttered the presidential library in Abilene. However, the library has curated a new online exhibit featuring documents, photos and audio, titled "A Mission Fulfilled: May 7, 1945.“ Additionally, the U.S. National Archives has published video that captured the scenes of V-E Day.

"I just think it's a good time for people to reflect back to the Greatest Generation, what they did on behalf of their country and their common man and how instrumental it was,“ Roberts said. ”It launched America on the world stage, and I don't think we've ever had a situation where we've achieved more in terms of being an example for the world."

Gov. Laura Kelly said the 75th anniversary of V-E Day calls for reflection on the importance "of strong, principled leadership and collaboration in the face of crisis and adversity."

She referenced words from Eisenhower printed on the wall of the Kansas Statehouse lobby: "The opportunist thinks of me and today. The statesman thinks of us and tomorrow."

"Eisenhower’s leadership skills and talents as a collaborator helped Allied forces win World War II, and still serve as an inspiration today," Kelly said. "Because of his humanity, thoughtfulness and warmth, Kansans have always been proud to call the WWII general, statesman and 34th U.S. president their own."

This is also the time, the governor said, to acknowledge how the courage, strength, perseverance and thoughtfulness of Americans has a way of rising to the top.

“When the COVID-19 crisis ends, we won’t remember which political party did what, or who yelled the loudest," Kelly said. "We will remember how people on the front lines defeated the virus — and how it brought out the best in so many of our friends and neighbors."

Roberts said he was working with Kelly, other federal delegates and local government leaders to help ease the pandemic’s burden.

"We're all pulling together, much like we did in World War II," Roberts said. "The only place where that is missing, unfortunately, is on Capitol Hill. There shouldn't be any politics with a pandemic. But it's gotten way too political.

"If we could just end this damn politics and all that embodies, and emanate the example of what people were doing during World War II, I think that's the message."

Or as Eisenhower said 75 years ago, victory was made possible because "all have been welded together into one engine of avenging power — to the dismay and destruction of our enemies."