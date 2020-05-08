A pregnant woman had to be rescued from her vehicle after an accident Friday morning.

At around 7:40 a.m. Friday the woman was in a white Honda CR-V that rolled onto its side after being struck by a Nissan minivan at the intersection of Santa Fe and Prescott avenues.

Community members came to the woman’s aid.

Josh Gardner, who is a FedEx driver, was walking back to his truck after his first stop of the day when he saw the vehicle.

"I drove up here and figured I would help if I could," Gardner said.

Others who were in the area helped as well.

"I think they were all just on Santa Fe coming to work," Gardner said. "A lot of them stopped and helped."

It was a group effort to get her out of the vehicle.

"We held the back door open and lifted the side up so it wasn’t on her," Gardner said.

He said another person crawled into the vehicle to get to her out.

"She was buckled in and screaming," Gardner said.

The woman’s seat belt had to be cut to get her out. Witnesses at the scene said it appeared the woman received minor injuries.