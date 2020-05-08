It was recently announced that the June 11 date of Jeff Dunham returning to Dodge City has now been moved to Friday, Dec. 11.

Changes continue to take place with the reopening of events and activities from the COVID-19 pandemic.

All original purchased tickets will be honored and tickets are still on sale via JeffDunham.com, Ticketmaster.com, or through the United Wireless Arena box office.

Dunham will be joined by his team of Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist as the comedian and ventriloquist sets out on his tour.

With over 30 years of non-stop performing, Dunham has put himself on par with such acts as Metallica and Luke Bryan along with 2 million YouTube subscribers, which have tallied over a billion views, and 10 million Facebook followers, making him one of the top comedic acts in the world.

Dunham recently released his second Netflix Originals special, which was the on-screen debut of character “Larry,” the personal adviser to the president. Fans were introduced to Larry during Dunham's last visit to Dodge City.

For more information call 620-371-7880.

