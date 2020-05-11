Salinans will soon get to check out new materials from Salina Public Library.

On Monday, the library announced its five-phase plan for reopening. The process begins Tuesday, when patrons can begin returning current materials at drop boxes and reserving new materials that will be available for pickup beginning May 18.

Amy Adams, head of community engagement, said the library is ready for the next step with restrictions being lifted.

"We want to be able to start accessing some of our physical materials, while gradually taking steps to keeping everyone safe," Adams said. "They can go on and browse the online catalog, sign in with their library card and place holds on any books, movies or games they would like to check out. Moving into next week, they’ll be able to schedule a time to come to the library and pick up those items.

"We’re so happy to be getting to a place where we’re able to offer more services. We’re just hoping conditions improve and we’ll be back in full service with patrons in the building again, because we appreciate that for many of our patrons, the library is a vital part of their life."

As a precautionary measure, all returned items will be sprayed with disinfectant and quarantined for three days before new patrons can check them out.

SPL is also waiving fines since March 16, but for current items not returned by May 31, patrons will be charged on June 1.

While the library has been closed, patrons have still had access to virtual items, such as e-books and audiobooks. Adams said the library has seen a rise in usage of those items during the stay-at-home order.

The remaining four phases have dates to be determined. Phase two will reopen the building to a limited number of patrons at a time. Phases three and four will have additional library services added, with phase five being the building returning to full service.

"We’re paying attention to the gathering sizes, because on a typical day, we can have anywhere from 400-600 patrons coming in and out of doors," Adams said. "We have a lot of items for people to touch, (such as) computers for them to use. We recognize many of our patrons belong to those vulnerable populations, and so what we’re paying attention to is Gov. Laura Kelly’s guidelines on gatherings and take that one step at a time.

"We’re not putting out firm dates yet, because we want to make those decisions based on the conditions."