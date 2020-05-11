Joining the American Hospital Association and other health care organizations across the country, Western Plains Medical Complex is observing National Hospital Week from May 10-15.

According to WPMC, National Hospital Week honors health care professionals who dedicate their lives to taking care of people in their greatest times of need.

In the time of COVID-19, honoring the health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic couldn't have come sooner, and the community can give a word of thanks at www.thankahealthcarehero.com.

“As our community continues the fight against COVID-19, the pivotal role our health care workers play in the well-being of society is clearer than ever,” said WPMC CEO Scott Smith. “Their tireless efforts on the front lines of this disease and their commitment to quality care and patient safety year-round are critical to our mission of making communities healthier.

"We proudly honor these heroes during National Hospital Week and commend their inspiring efforts to serve others.”

Before COVID-19, WPMC added six new providers and expanded services with an investment of $500,000 in new clinical technology and facility improvements.

WPMC employs 270 staff and contributed more than $2,383,533 in taxes to local and state economies last year while also sponsoring local organizations and nonprofits, including American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Circle of Hope, Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce, Dodge City High School, Dodge City/Ford County Development Corporation, Dodge City Senior Center, Latina Outreach and Leadership, Manna House, Round-up Rodeo, Tournament of Champions and Dodge City USD 443.

The sponsorship contributions were close to $220,000.

According to WPMC, it also provided $16,574,734 of charity and other uncompensated care, regardless of patients’ ability to pay, in 2019.

“Dodge City is a wonderful place to call home, and we are privileged to have a significant impact on its health and economic well-being,” said chair of WPMC Board of Trustees Rick Sowers. “As we celebrate National Hospital Week amid unprecedented challenges this year and begin to look to the future, we are aware that health care – like other aspects of life – might look a little different.

"What will not change, though, is our mission and our commitment to this community.

"We will continue to put the health and well-being of our neighbors first, ensuring safe places of care and a healthier community for us all.”

