Linda Jo (Paul) Miller, 74, of Manhattan, died on April 3, 2020 in her residence following a brief illness. Linda was born to B. J. and JoAnn Snodgrass on April 24, 1945 in Cedar Vale. She attended grades 1-12 in Cedar Vale and graduated from Cedar Vale High School in 1963. She graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in Wichita in 1966.

She married Paul Miller at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Willowdale on August 6, 1966. The couple moved to Manhattan in 1973 for Paul to work with the Fish and Game at Tuttle Creek. Linda wored as a mailroom clerk for the American Institute of Baking in Manhattan for 35 years and retired in 2015. She enjoyed doing all kinds of arts and crafts and spending as much time as possible with her grandboys. She was so proud of them and memorialized their life in scrapbooks that will be treasured forever.

Linda is survived by her husband of 52 years, Paul; her two daughters Connie Miller (Tammi Killham) of Manhattan and Dana Choate (Joshua) of Cedar Hill, Texas; grandsons Zephry Killham, Manhattan, Dylan and Jarrod Choate of Cedar Hill, Texas. Linda was an only child but was loved and cherished by many sisters-in-law including Adeline Green of Zenda, Joan Smith of Kingman, Mary Miller of Wichita and Jeannette Gaider (Linus) of Pratt.

She was a members of St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church of Manhattan.

A memorial mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church of Manhattan followed by burial and family reception in Willowdale.

“Behind every great outdoorsman, there is a loving and patient wife.” Linda spent much of her days supporting Paul and his passion for hunting/fishing education for all. Memorials are suggested to the Tuttle Creek Lake Association for the Youth Fishing Clinic in Linda’s name and can be left in care of Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, KS 66502.

Please leave online condolences at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.



