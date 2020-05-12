For 50 years, Ruth Babcock, a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Western Plains Medical Complex, has gone above and beyond her duties to provide care through both and emotional and physical support, and that work has been recognized.

Babcock was recently awarded the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses from the DAISY Foundation.

Babcock was nominated through a family member of a patient who was critically ill after Babcock helped shepherd the family through making difficult end-of-life decisions, according to WPMC.

“Ruth has been here for what will be fifty years this September," said WPMC ICU director Mary Lou Leon in a news release. "She is always the first one to sign up for extra shifts and is always the first one to step up to help when needed."

Established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family, The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit founded after Barnes died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease, in late 1999.

According to the foundation, DAISY stands for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night," said Bonnie Barnes, Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, president and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. "Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human, extraordinary, compassionate work they do.

"The kind of work the nurses at Western Plains are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

“It’s a great honor,” Babcock said of receiving the award. “It means a lot that the family appreciated my care and took the time to acknowledge their appreciation.”

The DAISY Foundation recognizes nurses internationally in 3,900 health care facilities.

“We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in The DAISY Award program," said WPMC chief nursing officer Lisa Wallace. "Nurses are heroes every day.

"It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”

For more information on the DAISY Foundation, visit www.daisyfoundation.org.

To nominate a nurse at WPMC, fill out an application at www.westernplainsmc.com.

