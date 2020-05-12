In needing to meet guidelines set by the National Cemetery Administration and state gathering restrictions, Memorial Day services at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Fort Dodge have been canceled.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has required us to change the way we do things this year to keep our families and staff safe," cemetery manager Lori Snyder said in a news release. "This service has always been special to our staff and families that we serve. Because we know how special this day is, we still intend to show the respect and honor that our veterans buried at our cemeteries deserve."

A wreath-laying ceremony will be recorded by cemetery staff and posted to the Kansas Commission on Veterans’ Affairs Office Facebook page for each cemetery, along with a roll call of the veterans who have been laid to rest in the cemeteries over the past year.

"Although we are not having our traditional service, we invite everyone to visit your loved ones’ graves during the Memorial Day season," Snyder said. "Please remember to practice social distancing as you do so.

"Our staff is still working hard to make sure that the cemeteries meet the same high standards we have always strived to achieve.

"Floral guidelines will remain the same as we do every year."

For more information, contact Snyder at 620-682-7564 or by email at lori.snyder@ks.gov.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.