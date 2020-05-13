With new reporting measures taking place at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, on Wednesday reports indicated that Ford County reached 1,232 cases with eight deaths, 27 hospitalizations, 14 ICU admissions, eight mechanical ventilation and 16 discharged patients.

Ford County is still listed as the highest case count in the state with a rate of 36.65 cases per 1,000 people.

Regarding testing, Ford County is also No. 1 in the state with a testing rate of 93.16 per 1,000 people, with 3,132 tests conducted and 1,903 negative tests for a positive test rate of 39.3% — a percentage that is slightly lower from the past few weeks, in which positive tests ranged around 42%.

Statewide, the number of cases reached 7,468, with 704 hospitalizations, 164 deaths and 50,160 tests conducted.

“After many conversations with KDHE throughout the past few weeks in regards to our numbers not matching the information KDHE provides, KDHE has offered some recommendations and we will change our reporting process and the information we report," Ford County administrator J.D. Gilbert said. "KDHE has recommended that we report only the rapid test results that we perform daily and we have agreed.

"Each direct medical provider — doctors, clinics, hospitals, etc. — also tests for COVID-19 and those results are reported to KDHE and sometimes reported directly to the health department, so there is not a single system that allows for the process to be the same for all of us and that makes it difficult to provide matching numbers amongst the many partners involved.

"So, for clarity, we will still provide a report to the community daily, but that information will only contain the results of the rapid tests provided by the health department.

"Also, instead of reporting each morning, we will report each evening after the rapid test results have been tabulated.

"Hopefully, with the state moving to a three-day reporting process and the county reporting our numbers each evening, there will be less confusion.

"In the meantime, please continue to protect yourselves and your families by limiting your exposures and staying home, social distancing and washing your hands efficiently and often.”

