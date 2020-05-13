This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to www.dodgeglobe.com at https://www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe

As part of Phase 37 of CARES Act funding, Ford County has received $21,290 in total to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

According to Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, the selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

The local board — made up of Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, The Salvation Army, Western Kansas Mexican American Ministries (Genesis Family Health), Friendship Feast, The Manna House, The Crisis Center of Dodge City, Compass Behavioral Health and United Way of Dodge City — was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The local board distributes the funds to emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

Other local programs will be eligible to apply for funding from the national board under these guidelines:

• Must be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government

• Must be eligible to receive federal funds

• Must have an accounting system

• Must practice nondiscrimination

• Must have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

To apply for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds, contact Debbie Snapp at Catholic Charities of Southwest Kansas, 906 Central Ave., Dodge City, KS, or by phone at 620-227-1562 for an application.

The application deadline is Thursday, May 21, and a separate application must be completed for each phase.

