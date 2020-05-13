Trinity Manor in Dodge City is celebrating National Skilled Nursing Care Week from May 10-16.

National Skilled Nursing Care Week was established in 1967 by the American Health Care Association to give recognition and celebrate the importance that skilled nursing care centers have in caring for the country’s elderly and disabled population.

Because of COVID-19, the traditional indoor and outdoor scheduled events that encouraged the participation of family members, friends and professional peers, were revised to consider social distancing and stay-at-home initiatives.

“Thankfully, we live and work in Dodge City,” said executive director Marcia Swann. “Our caring neighbors, family members and friends have done so much to celebrate and honor our staff and the critical role they are playing in providing care and services during these challenging times.

"It has truly been a humbling experience and one that has left us all very, very grateful.”

Making use of social media, the staff at Trinity Manor have been able to share some of their moments and experiences from the facility.

“We are all fighting this virus. All of us at Trinity Manor are tired,” said Swann. “Each day is scary, but we are finding many reasons to smile, thanks to the closeness of our team and the kindness of our community.

"People and churches have given us such thoughtful expressions of support, including pizza parties, Sonic gift cards, PPE, cookies, baskets of goodies, etc. The morale boost from these items is immeasurable.”

Regarding what activities will be planned National Skilled Nursing Care Week, Swann said, “We will make the best of each day, be thankful for our community, and find ways to have some fun too.”

Additionally, Trinity Manor activities director Amy Lopez planned themed days, during National Skilled Nursing Care Week activities.

Monday’s theme was Pajama Day, with pingpong games played room to room.

Tuesday’s was Inside Out/Backwards day, with Oreo games, popcorn and bean bag toss.

Wednesday’s was Color War, with each age group wearing different colors, bingo; bubble time; and a staff game.

Thursday is Nerd Day, with an ice cream cart and a staff game.

Friday is Casual Day, with a pizza party courtesy of the Kansas Nursing Home Parade.

On Saturday, residents and staff will be treated to root beer floats.

Updates as to how and what Trinity Manor is doing can be found on its Facebook page.

People can also visit www.carenotcovid.com to see what nursing communities all across the country are doing during these times.