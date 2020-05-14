Dr. Bill Clifford announced Kansas agricultural leaders Cecil O'Brate and Gary Harshberger as co-chairs of his agriculture advisory team. Clifford also released his agriculture plan, "Strengthening Kansas Agriculture."

Republican Clifford, an ophthalmologist, Finney County commissioner and U.S. Air Force veteran, announced his candidacy for Congress in September 2019.

A former F-15 fighter pilot, Clifford has served patients in rural communities across the Big First District for 25 years. Clifford announced he will stand with President Donald Trump to support Kansas farmers and ranchers, restore our economy, build the wall and defend the unborn.