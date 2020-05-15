A food safety inspector from southwest Kansas died Wednesday after contracting COVID-19. It is not certain where this inspector contracted the coronavirus.

“We are now at four confirmed food safety inspector deaths due to COVID-19: one each in New York, Illinois, Mississippi and now Kansas,” said a spokesperson for the American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO.

The USDA food inspector was in his 50s.

Update on Ford County cases

According to Ford County physicians adviser Dr. R.C. Trotter, Ford County has had eight deaths from COVID-19 as of Friday. That total has not changed since reporting on Wednesday.

Ford County case totals increased with 67 cases since Wednesday, reaching 1,299.

There were five new hospitalizations, totaling 32 overall; one new ICU admission, totaling 15 overall; eight mechanical ventilations, which is the same as Wednesday; and 21 patient discharges, which is an increase of five.

Regarding recovery numbers, Ford County administrator J.D. Gilbert said, "Everyone is recovering with the exception of the folks that are reported as COVID-related deaths."

Ford County continues to have the highest testing rate in the state per 1,000 people with a rate of 99.32.

There have been 3,339 tests conducted with 2,043 negative tests, giving a positive case rate of 38.9%.

Quarantine changes

This week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment added Maryland to its list of states requiring quarantine for travelers and removed Colorado and Louisiana.

According to the KDHE, a comprehensive list of those individuals in Kansas needing to quarantine for 14 days includes those who have:

• Traveled to Maryland on or after May 12.

• Traveled to Massachusetts or Rhode Island on or after April 30.

• Traveled to Connecticut on or after April 6.

• Traveled to Illinois or New Jersey on or after March 23.

• Traveled to New York on or after March 15.

• Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.

• Traveled internationally on or after March 15.

Others needing to continue quarantining include:

• People who have previously been told by public health officials to quarantine because of their cruise ship travel should finish out their quarantine.

• People who have previously been told by public health to quarantine because of their international travel to China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran should finish out their quarantine.

• People who have received notification from public health officials (state or local) that you are a close contact of a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.

Governor's new phase

A new Phase 1.5 in Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide reopening plan that begins Monday, May 18, will see parts of Phase 1 openings for the state with some new guidelines in place.

Beginning Monday, child care facilities, libraries, commencement ceremonies, personal service businesses and fitness centers and gyms will be allowed to open, but in-person group classes may not occur and locker rooms must be closed except as necessary to use bathroom facilities.

Mass gatherings of no more than 10 will be allowed, with a social distance of 6 feet, telework and working from home is encouraged if possible, and employees showing symptoms should be required to stay home.

Additionally, nail salons, barber shops, hair salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and other personal service businesses where close contact cannot be avoided may open, but only for pre-scheduled appointments or online check-in.

