Thomas More Prep-Marian High School has announced a graduation date for the 42 members of the senior class. Commencement ceremonies, originally scheduled for Sunday but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are now scheduled for July 12.

Graduating seniors were informed Wednesday night. On July 12, baccalaureate is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 1805 Vine, followed by commencement at 2 p.m. in Al Billinger Fieldhouse.

The state was scheduled to fully re-open on June 15, but that has been pushed back by at least two weeks with Thursday’s announcement by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly. That makes for a tighter deadline to switch to alternate graduation plans, if necessary, TMP principal Chad Meitner said Thursday.

“The Plan B need, we’re still going to have a graduation that day,” Meitner said. “It will be just limited, based on what the requirements are.

“One more pushback of two weeks and we are in the range of having to make accommodations and changes,” he added. “We’re going to be looking at that closely.”