In light of the release of 10 faculty members including three from the welding program, Dodge City Community College announced an expanded schedule for its workforce development programs.

“Many of the changes to our tech ed course offerings have been revised to encourage high school enrollment,” said DCCC vice president of workforce development Dr. Clayton Tatro in a news release. “And we are actually offering free tuition to high school juniors and seniors who enroll in our workforce development programs.”

According to Tatro, DCCC will offer special cohort enrollments that give high school and post-secondary students more flexibility in course offerings, such as morning, afternoon, and full-day options as well as the changes to high school tuition rates.

It had been previously announced during the April DCCC board of trustees meeting, the college board approved an expansion plan for the nursing program that will lease the former Learning Center facility on Frontview Street for its RN program.

During the April meeting the board also approved two new courses that will begin in the fall of 2020. Those programs would be Electrical Technology and Climate Energy Control Technologies.

“These new programs, like our existing programs, are open to both high school and post-secondary students,” Tatro said. “On the high school side alone, we anticipate an enrollment of more than 150 students in our various programs.”

Additional expansion of courses will also be in the Allied Health building along with the changes to its welding program.

“We’ve also purchased two day-cab semi-tractors for our CDL program,” Tatro said. “This program, like our allied health, cosmetology and welding programs, will also see expansion in Fall 2020.”

According to DCCC president Dr. Harold Nolte, DCCC has developed a long-range strategic plan to address the needs of its current and future students.

"This plan addresses student recruitment and retention, course offerings, programs, services and community needs,” said Nolte. “Our current expansion of technical education programs is a great of example of where we are going as a college.

"Our overall goal is to meet our students and community where they are. In order to do that, we have to make some changes, and that is exactly what we are doing.”

