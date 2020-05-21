During the Dodge City Commission meeting this week, commissioners approved a Rural Housing Incentive District for Wagon Wheel No. 3.

The Wagon Wheel No. 3 housing district is for 34 single-family residences that have an estimated value of $160,000, according to housing coordinator Mollea Wainscott.

Construction is set to begin as soon as possible.

The Rural Housing Incentive District funding will be used for the projects with the establishment of the RHID providing an incentive needed to entice developers to and in the community.

The housing developments are being made through Volz Builders.

A public hearing also took place for the Candletree No. 6 housing district along with Wagon Wheel No. 3.

"Candletree No. 6 will be 32 single-family homes," Wainscott said. "The estimated value will be $140,000, but there is not an estimate date to begin this project. It estimated to take place shortly after Wagon Wheel No. 3 is finished."

No one from the public commented on the public hearings.

An RHID provides cities and counties a program to assist developers to build housing in rural communities by assisting in the financing of public improvements, according to the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Wagon Wheel No. 3 RHID was approved by the commission unanimously.

Commissioners also approved a rezoning of location at the vacant lot north of Victory Electric on 14th Avenue. The rezoning will allow for Black Hills Energy to relocate to the new location.

The rezoning was approved unanimously.

Renovations to Hennessey Hall were approved in the amount of $540,583.05 with Conant Construction. The city will pay $325,214, which will be made from the rent received from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center for the classrooms.

"Later this year we will have to approve temporary notes to fund a portion of this project," city finance director Nicole May said. "This resolution is an authorization that has to be done prior to issuance of the temporary notes."

The law enforcement training center should be in operation in June.

The Hennessey Hall facility is home to several nonprofits as well as classrooms for the University Center.

The renovations were approved unanimously.

According to May, Boot Hill Museum submitted a petition to create the Boot Hill Community Improvement District.

"The petition is asking for a 1% sales tax at the Boot Hill Museum and at the Boot Hill Museum Resource Center," May said. "Boot Hill purchased former the Chamber of Commerce office (located at 311 W. Spruce St.) and the proceeds from the CID would be used to pay the outstanding note with the development corporation for that purchase."

With an approval of the resolution, a public hearing would be set for June 15 to allow public comment regarding the CID.

The note balance is $120,000, according to city officials.

Commissioners approved the resolution for the Boot Hill Museum CID public hearing unanimously.

