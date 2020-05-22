In observance of Memorial Day, the annual Memorial Day ceremony held at Maple Grove Cemetery will still be held at 10 a.m. Monday.

Avenue of Flags chairman Allen Burkhart announced the event.

“We are sensitive to the restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Burkhart said. “But it’s our duty to honor those veterans who suffered and died in our many wars.”

The annual event is organized through the local VFW in partnership with the G.I. Forum and American Legion and will feature guest speaker SFC Derek Pollock, as well as the raising of 475 flags by local Boy Scouts troops.

“We want people to join us despite the pandemic,” Burkhart said. “Those who would feel more comfortable staying in their cars can still attend and help us honor our heroes.”

Appropriate social distancing expectations will be observed.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.