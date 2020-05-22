The Salvation Army of Dodge City was awarded a $25,000 grant by the Kansas Health Foundation’s Impact and Capacity Grants initiative to help support its COVID-19 response and recovery expenses.

“Funding from the Kansas Health Foundation Impact and Capacity Grant has made a very significant impact on The Salvation Army’s ability to serve the community of Dodge City,” said Jan Scoggins, Salvation Army of Dodge City grant writer.

Monthly, the Salvation Army supplies about 300 individuals such basics as food, clothing, assistance with rent, utilities and other necessities.

Income from the Thrift Store, as well as monetary contributions, covers the month-to-month operational expenses throughout the year. However, as the Salvation Army of Dodge City went into its emergency disaster mode in response to COVID-19 in Kansas, operations began to change.

A delivery initiative to bring food boxes and necessities to older adults and disabled people unable to leave their homes was swiftly initiated.

As more citizens began to experience the loss of stable income, services requested of the Salvation Army of Dodge City increased exponentially.

The unanticipated pressure for deliveries not only required Salvation Army staff to dedicate more time to response, but the mileage on delivery vehicles and fuel proved to be a sudden expense.

Additionally, the demand for food and vital resources quickly drained the food pantry and made it necessary to close the Thrift Store, making it no longer a source of income.

“The funding from the Kansas Health Foundation’s ICG initiative has made a significant impact for the Salvation Army to respond to our community needs,” Scoggins said. “We cannot express our gratitude enough for this award of $25,000.”

The ICG initiative provides a one-year grant of funding up to $25,000 for nonprofits, faith-based and government organizations mission-aligned with the Kansas Health Foundation (KHF), with a focused on COVID-19 response and recovery.

The need to repurpose the ICG funds specifically for COVID-19 and its effect on Kansas proved recognizable by the KHF board and it fielded 477 funding proposals from organizations across the state.

“This surge of requests for COVID-19 assistance demonstrates clearly that Kansans are experiencing overwhelming need as we grapple with this unprecedented crisis,” said Reggie Robinson, KHF president and CEO. “We’re proud to support these vital organizations as they continue to serve their clients and communities.”

In the spring, 91 organizations were granted $2 million through this program, to benefit their COVID-19 response and recovery operations. The KHF has authorized more than $16.3 million, in support of emergency COVID-19 response and recovery efforts across Kansas.

For more information about this project or to learn how you can make a donation or volunteer, visit www.dodgecity.salvationarmy.us or contact Capt. Roberto Davila at 620-225-4871 or Roberto.Davila@usc.salvationarmy.org, or Jan Scoggins at jan.scoggins@usc.salvationarmy.org.