A grant opportunity has been made available through the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas for non-profit organizations impacted from the COVID-19 shutdown.

According to foundation executive director Pat Hamit, the Board of Directors of the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas is making a total of $50,000 available for grants to non-profit organizations in our catchment area.

"This special grant opportunity is intended to aid area non-profits as a financial bridge during the 2020 re-start of the economy," Hamit said in a news release. "Southwest Kansas is preparing to re-open and re-start the local economy and many area non-profit organizations will be evaluating the financial impact incurred by the state wide stay-at-home policy."

When the stay-at-home orders led to the state shutdown, the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas issued unsolicited grants to The Manna House, Friendship Feast and NuManna to give added assurance to those in need when it came to food.

Application deadline for the grant is June 12. Any non-profit organization will be eligible for the open grant period in September even if they receive the special economy grant.

For grant applications visit, www.communityfoundation.com or call the foundation at 620-225-0959.