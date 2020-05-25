Church will again donate to community members

WELLINGTON — The Freewill Baptist Church, 802 E. 16th St., has enough left over from its community giveaway two weekends ago and has enough new donations, the church is doing it again.

“I think there are a lot of kind and generous people in Wellington who really care about this town and the people in it,” said Annie Scott Reynolds, organizer of the giveaway.

The giveaway will take place at the church, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. Up to 10 people at a time will be able to go into the building and take donations, Reynolds said. They can take up to 20 items and three bags of groceries — one with cold food and two with nonperishable foods.

Items will only be given to people who have called in and scheduled appointments. All the items have been cleaned and people will be asked to sanitize their hands upon entering the building.

Such items as clothing, shoes, school supplies, toys, cosmetics and home decor will be given away. People are asked to stay in their cars until it is their time to enter the building.

A little more than 100 families were helped at the last giveaway, Reynolds said.

“I felt a calling by God to bless those in Wellington,” she said. “People are struggling right now. There’s a lot of economic pain. This is a chance for people to have hope and know we love them.”