The Dodge City Lions Club recently made donations of $250 each to five organizations: The Manna House, Genesis Food Bank, Salvation Army, The Friendship Feast and Lions Club International Foundation.

More donations are being made to area organizations because of COVID-19.

According to Lions Club of Dodge City treasurer Charles Wilkerson, Friendship Feast will be using the funds to assist with its meal program while the other three local organizations will be using the funds to assist with their food bank programs.

"The Lions Club International Foundation will be using the donation for their grant program," Wilkerson said. "Many of the Lions Clubs across the U.S. and around the world donate to LCIF.

"During the crisis LCIF has made grants of $3.7 million to be used in the fight against COVID-19.

"Grants in the amount of $470,000 have been distributed to communities and organizations in the U.S."

According to Wilkerson, the Dodge City Lions Club has been unable to meet since early March.

"Hopefully, we can soon get back to the business of our regular meetings," he said. "In the meantime, do your part, stay safe, practice social distancing and wear your masks."

