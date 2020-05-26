Crews are expected to begin mill and overlay project on U.S. 283 in Ford County on Monday, June 1, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will begin at the Ford/Hodgeman county line and continue south to the east U.S. 283/50 junction.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane guided by a pilot car during the project.

Venture Corporation of Great Bend is the contractor on this $1.5 million project, which is expected to be completed in June, weather permitting.

For more information on this project, contact Joyce Muhlenbruch, Area Construction Manager, at 620-682-7937 or Lisa Knoll, KDOT District 6 Public Affairs Manager, at 620-260-6397.