A local police chief is calling a Fort Leavenworth soldier a hero for ending an active shooter incident Wednesday on the Centennial Bridge.

The soldier, a 34-year-old man, intervened by striking the shooting suspect with his car, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

One person suffered a gunshot wound during the incident. The suspect also was injured.

Kitchens said the soldier may have saved countless lives through his intervention.

The police chief said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the Centennial Bridge around 11 a.m. Wednesday for reports of shots fired.

The Centennial Bridge stretches across the Missouri River from north Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Kitchens said the suspect, who has been identified as a 37-year-old Platte County man, had exited his vehicle and allegedly began firing at other vehicles.

Kitchens said it does not appear the suspect had a specific target.

“The person was simply randomly firing at vehicles as they passed by,” he said.

A 30-year-old man, who also is a soldier assigned to Fort Leavenworth, was wounded. Kitchens said two other vehicles were struck by bullets.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect was trapped under a vehicle.

The wounded man and suspect were taken to the hospital. Kitchens said both of them were in serious condition Wednesday afternoon but their conditions were stable.

Kitchens said the suspect is alleged to have brought at least two firearms, a handgun and semiautomatic rifle, with him onto the bridge.

At the time of the shooting, a crew was working on the bridge. And traffic was allowed to travel across the bridge from only one direction at a time.

Kitchens said the investigation was ongoing Wednesday afternoon. He said the Leavenworth Police Department was coordinating with other agencies including the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.

There initially had been reports that the shooting may have resulted from road rage. But Kitchens said Wednesday afternoon that police had not determined the suspect’s motive.

“We are evaluating the person’s history within the community," Kitchens said.

Kitchens said there also had been reports of shots being fired in other parts of the community. But the incident was confined to the bridge.

Centennial Bridge was closed following the shooting and remained closed for several hours later.

The front gate to Fort Leavenworth also was closed after the shooting. Fort spokesman Jeff Wingo said this had been requested by police while an investigation was being conducted on the nearby bridge.

Kitchens said members of the Leavenworth Police Department may be in a position to present evidence to prosecutors Thursday.

