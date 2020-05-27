At long last, the 2020 season opener atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval in southwest Kansas is within reach.

But, before the season officially gets underway on June 20, the track has set an open practice for 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 14.

The practice set for both the 3/8-mile and the 1/7-mile Little DCRP ovals precedes the Saturday, June 20, season opener that features the $750-to-win Hobby Stock Roundup with the Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Stock Cars in action as well.

The opening leg of Micro and Kart competition atop the Little DCRP clay oval will round out the opening weekend of action on Sunday, June 21.

With the initial delays to the season because of COVID-19 restrictions, the June 20-21 weekend launches a season that includes 10 nights of competition atop the 3/8-mile clay oval along with six rounds of action on the Little DCRP oval.

Following the Hobby Stock Roundup, the month of July offers the URSS vs. DCRP Sprint Car Showdown on July 2, the Stock Car Shootout on July 18 and then Driver and Fan Appreciation Night on July 24.

August offers up three consecutive weeks of racing action including a championship night card on Aug. 8, the Prelude to Mayhem on Aug. 15 and then the Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals on Aug. 20-22 that is accompanied on the final two nights by the Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel.

DCRP then rounds out the season with the Eighth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship on Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Little DCRP oval offers up another handful of cards after the June 21 opener, including Sunday events on July 19, July 26, Aug. 9, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20.

More information about the schedule is available at www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule.