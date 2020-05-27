PITTSBURG, Kan. — As the coronavirus crisis continues, even as some businesses are reopening, many organizations are still feeling the economic impact of the pandemic. Some relief has come, however, in the form of various grants that have been made available in recent weeks, some of which have benefited local organizations.

Recent grants in response to COVID-19 to local organizations include $50,000 from the Kansas Health Foundation, which awarded a total of $2 million in 2020 Impact and Capacity Grants to 91 different nonprofit, faith-based and government organizations.

KHF saw a historic response to its grant initiative, fielding 477 funding proposals from organizations across the state, KHF Associate Communication Officer Ashley Booker said in an email Wednesday announcing grant recipients.

"This surge of requests for COVID-19 assistance demonstrates clearly that Kansans are experiencing overwhelming need as we grapple with this unprecedented crisis," Reggie Robinson, KHF president and CEO, said in a press release. "We’re proud to support these vital organizations as they continue to serve their clients and communities."

Several southeast Kansas organizations were recipients of KHF grants, including the Community Mental Health Center of Crawford County and the Crawford County Health Department, which each received $25,000.

"The KHF board embraced the opportunity to repurpose these funds to quickly react to the impact COVID-19 is having on our state," Matt Allen, chair of the KHF Board of Directors, said in the release. "These funds will assist organizations as they respond to Kansans in need and provide core operations support to sustain their organizations during these uniquely difficult financial times."

The Pittsburg City Commission recently approved an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Pittsburg’s Atkinson Municipal Airport to be awarded up to $69,000 as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Out of eight Kansas airports that received CARES Act grants, Pittsburg’s received the second most. Earlier this month, Rep. Steve Watkins (R-Kansas 2nd District) issued a statement about the airport grants.

"Traveling from Kansas to D.C. to vote on critical legislation to help combat the Coronavirus, I have seen firsthand the impact the pandemic has had on our airports," Watkins said. "Small and regional airports have a tremendous impact on the lives and livelihoods of Kansans by providing jobs, attracting businesses and tourism, and transporting products like emergency medical supplies to communities across Eastern Kansas."

Watkins’s press release also included a statement from Pittsburg Public Works Director Cameron Alden.

"The City of Pittsburg would like to express its appreciation for the $69,000 it received through the CARES Act," Alden said in the statement. "These dollars will allow the airport to be there and continue to support the businesses when they are able to return to their regular flying activities."